Vidor man indicted on multiple counts of possession of child pornography

Published 2:15 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

By Staff Reports

Timothy John Brown

A Vidor man is in jail after he was indicted on five charges of possession of child pornography.

Timothy John Brown, 52, was indicted on the charges Sept. 20 and arrested Saturday.

Each of the five counts of child pornography comes with a $75,000 bond for a total of $375,000, according to the jail roster.

A person with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said the case is assigned to 260th District Court Judge Steve Parkhurst.

