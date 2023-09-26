Lamar State College Orange celebrating Electromechanical Technology growth, impact

Published 12:06 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

By Staff Reports

Lamar State College Orange
The Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening for the new Lamar State College Electromechanical Technology Building is set for this Wednesday at 4 p.m.
College President Dr. Tom Johnson will speak briefly about the facility and how it will serve students and the community.
Immediately following the ribbon cutting, the Golden Triangle FAME Chapter is hosting a safety signing ceremony inside the building.
This is for students and employers of the current FAME cohort. There will be several industry partners on hand to participate.
The Chamber of Commerce and other local officials will be in attendance as well.

