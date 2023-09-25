Weather Service details severe threat concern Monday, disturbed formation in Gulf Published 6:00 am Monday, September 25, 2023

There is some potential for severe weather Monday, mainly damaging thunderstorm wind gusts, and for excessive rainfall that may lead to flooding, according to the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Lead Forecaster Joe Rua said this is due to an upper level disturbance and a surface front moving down into the region.

“The first wave for the severe potential and heavy rainfall will be this early morning, then redeveloping later this afternoon into early evening,” Rua said.

“Also, we just wanted you to be aware that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the southeast Gulf of Mexico that has a low 10 percent chance of development.

“This system is not expected to have any impacts for our area.”