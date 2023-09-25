Rodney Townsend running for public office in Orange County Published 12:10 am Monday, September 25, 2023

Rodney Townsend is announcing his plan to run for office in Orange County.

“It is with much pride and humility that I announce my intention to run for Judge of the County Court at Law #2 in the March 2024 Republican Primary and the November 2024 General Election.

“Having spent almost 24 years in the courtroom, I have the experience necessary to serve as judge for the County Court at Law #2. As a lawyer in private practice, I have stood beside both plaintiffs and defendants in over a thousand civil, criminal and family law cases. I have handled cases in both state and federal courts across Texas and in at least six other states. I have handled 100s of probate matters. In addition to my experience as a lawyer, I have served as a mediator in over 800 cases for other lawyers. I have been appointed by State and Federal Judges throughout Southeast Texas to serve in that capacity. My experience qualifies me for the position on the County Court at Law #2 bench. other lawyers.

“This decision was not made lightly and not without counsel. My wife Amy and myself made it a topic of much discussion. Throughout our lives each professional journey we have taken has been a family trip. She is a person I look up to, a loving mother to our daughter, Alexandria, and an accomplished physician who has made it part of her life’s work to serve people through medicine. I also sought out the counsel of family and friends, both in and out of the legal community. We are confident that my integrity, experience, reputation as a lawyer and hard work will stir enthusiasm for my campaign and produce positive results.

“I will pursue this goal with integrity, commitment and hard work and bring those values to the court. I will follow the law and give those involved in disputes their day in court.

“Thank you for your consideration and support.”

— Rodney Townsend,

Candidate for Judge of the County Court at Law #2