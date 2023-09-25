1 injured in Orange drive-by shooting, police say

Published 2:08 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

By Staff Reports

A person sustained a minor injury after shots were fired at an Orange home in a pre-dawn Saturday act of violence.

Orange Police Sgt. Isaac Henry said officers were dispatched at 2:34 a.m. Saturday to the 2200 block of Norwood Drive.

Henry did not specify the number of shots fired at the home but said shell casings are recovered.

There were people inside the home at the time of the shooting, and one person was treated and released from an area hospital, according to police.

The case is being actively investigated, and no arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon, Henry said.

People with information about the crime can call the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS. They can also download the P3 Tips app on a smart phone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

— Written by Mary Meaux

