Damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning possible with incoming storms Published 8:24 am Sunday, September 24, 2023

According to the National Weather Service, a line of storms is expected to roll through (primarily) western portions of the area Sunday night.

There is currently low to medium confidence on timing of storms, but for now “we are expecting them sometime late tonight (around midnight) or after midnight into Monday morning,” weather officials said.

Damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning are possible.

“We are particularly concerned with how wind speed and direction changes as well as lightning could impact ongoing wildfire responses,” weather officials said.