TxDOT details lane closures for Interstate 10 and FM 408 in Orange County Published 11:44 am Friday, September 22, 2023

Orange County motorists need to prepared for an Interstate 10 closure this weekend, state officials announced.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the outside lane of I-10 westbound from the Sabine River to Little Cypress Bayou is closing Saturday/Sept. 23.

The closures is schedule from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for repairs.

Motorists should expect delays, according to TxDOT

Department of Transportation outlines FM 408 lane closures in Bridge City

The Texas Department of Transportation is warning motorists in Bridge City of upcoming lane closures.

According to TxDOT, motorists should expect alternating lane closures along FM 408 from FM 1442 to FM 105 daily Friday/Sept. 22 through Friday/Sept. 29.

The closures are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crews are be working on pavement repairs.