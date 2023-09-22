Take advantage of the Orange County 4-H Pecan Fundraiser

Published 12:08 am Friday, September 22, 2023

By Staff Reports

It’s the time of year to order your fresh pecans and goodies from Orange County 4-H.

Organizers are taking orders for pecans, flavored pecans, peanuts, samplers, specialty mixes and baskets.

The first order deadline is Oct. 10 and will be in before Thanksgiving.

The second order deadline is Nov. 7 and will be in before Christmas.

Those interested can order through any Orange County 4-H member or call the AgriLife office to place an order at 409-882-7010.

“We appreciate you supporting Orange County 4-H,” organizers said.

