Orangefield Water Supply Corporation town hall planned for customers Published 11:16 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

ORANGEFIELD — A water customers town hall is planned next week.

The Orangefield Water Supply Corporation is reaching out to local customers about an upcoming town hall meeting Tuesday (Sept. 26).

The event starts at 6 p.m. at Orangefield Cormier Museum, 9974 FM 105.

For more information, visit orangefieldwsc.com for the town hall meeting agenda.