Orange County marriage licenses issued: Sept. 18 – Sept. 22, 2023
Published 11:06 pm Friday, September 22, 2023
Marriage License Issued from the office of Orange County Clerk Brandy Robertson for the week of Sept. 18, 2023, through Sept. 22, 2023.
Colby Allen Trahan and Brooklynn Annette Gau
Kelton Duane Raffield and Nicole Adeline Norris
Jeremy Michael Richardson and Kristen Leigh Rausch
Zander Halgryn and Jacelyn Ashley Loleit
Zachary Isaac Michelli and Nicolette Taylor Flynn
Bobby Ray Sanders and Christina Dwayne Manuel
Jerry Ray Sallier and Rose Yocum Thayer
Justin Ryan Phillips and Elane Annette Trammel
Justin Reese Heirtzler and Kayle Briane Hatch
Eric Lashawn Spikes and Deandria Reeshell Jeanisse
Ashton Chase Hunter and Bailey Claire Dishon
Richard Garrett Pillsbury and Marie Jeannette Pillsbury
Bryan Joseph Picou and Keeley Renae Durio
Christopher Aaron Hazelwood and Whitney Shianne Jeans
Tyler Lane Frillou and Kyndal Blaine Peco
Kenneth Roy Cross and Hope Danielle Oranday