Orange County marriage licenses issued: Sept. 18 – Sept. 22, 2023 Published 11:06 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

Marriage License Issued from the office of Orange County Clerk Brandy Robertson for the week of Sept. 18, 2023, through Sept. 22, 2023.

Colby Allen Trahan and Brooklynn Annette Gau

Kelton Duane Raffield and Nicole Adeline Norris

Jeremy Michael Richardson and Kristen Leigh Rausch

Zander Halgryn and Jacelyn Ashley Loleit

Zachary Isaac Michelli and Nicolette Taylor Flynn

Bobby Ray Sanders and Christina Dwayne Manuel

Jerry Ray Sallier and Rose Yocum Thayer

Justin Ryan Phillips and Elane Annette Trammel

Justin Reese Heirtzler and Kayle Briane Hatch

Eric Lashawn Spikes and Deandria Reeshell Jeanisse

Ashton Chase Hunter and Bailey Claire Dishon

Richard Garrett Pillsbury and Marie Jeannette Pillsbury

Bryan Joseph Picou and Keeley Renae Durio

Christopher Aaron Hazelwood and Whitney Shianne Jeans

Tyler Lane Frillou and Kyndal Blaine Peco

Kenneth Roy Cross and Hope Danielle Oranday