NAACP hosting empowering community event via building blocks Published 11:18 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

Are you wanting to start a new business?

The NAACP Orange Branch is planning an October event to help local residents who answer “yes” to the above question.

“Learn from the best, Dr. Jackie Mayfield,” organizers said in a release. “Join this FREE NAACP seminar and learn about voting rights and political awareness and health awareness. Everyone is invited! A light lunch will be served. Please pre-register.”

The event is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at Mt. Olive Lifecenter, 106 W. Park Avenue in Orange.

Organizers are promising an “empowering” experience for community members with building blocks of economic development, health awareness and the right to vote on the agenda.

Highlighted sessions include getting to know the NAACP, new and current business, LLC vs. corporation, business principles, voting rights, election propositions, meet the candidates, health is wealth and breast cancer awareness.

For more information, search naacporangetexas on Facebook or email naacp.orangetexas@gmail.com.

Register online at https://tinyurl.com/naacporangetxevent.

The Orange chapter president is the Rev. John Jefferson Jr.