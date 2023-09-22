ADOPT A PET — She’s been through a lot, but Margeaux has plenty of love Published 11:20 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

Margeaux was kicked out of a truck along with a puppy by a crappy owner, officials sadly shared.

Margeaux is approximately 50 pounds, she’s unaltered and has probably never had shots. She is super sweet, though.

“We have no clue how she is with cats. Seems to be fine with other dogs and kids,” shelter officials said. “Margeaux needs a good loving home with a family that will love her and care for her.”

Those interested in Margeaux are asked to reach out by email to laceyhale555@gmail.com. You can also call the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468 for more information.