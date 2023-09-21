Youth Food & Craft Project Contest nears for Orange County; see how to participate Published 10:08 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

1 of 3

MAURICEVILLE — The Youth Food & Craft Project Contest is turning 12 this year, and all of Orange County is invited to participate.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Orange County in conjunction with Orange County Livestock Show Association is inviting all kindergarten through 12th grade you to join in on the fun.

The contest is held at the Mauriceville Community Center on Oct. 20.

Categories consist of sweets and treats, art, crafts, quilts, photography and industrial arts.

The contest is free to enter.

Participants can enter as many categories they wish.

Go to orange.agrilife.org to register and see the complete copy of rules or call the AgriLife office 409-882-7010 and attendees will assist.

This event is a great time to showcase Orange County youth and their creativity.