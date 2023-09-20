Connect to Your Future Summit plans to develop Southeast Texas talent pipeline Published 12:06 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

BEAUMONT — To further develop a talent pipeline for Southeast Texas community and employers, Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas is hosting “Connect to Your Future Summit.”

The effort brings together business, economic development, education and workforce leaders.

The summit is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept 28 at The Event Centre, 700 Crockett St. in Beaumont.

The inaugural event features an update on significant state and regional labor market trends with an emphasis on creating a talent pipeline that works for dislocated workers, students and employers.

The keynote speaker is Rich Froeschle, senior labor market economist at Texas State Technical College.

Froeschle offers a unique workforce development perspective, as he also worked in the labor market and career information division of Texas Workforce Commission.

For more information, call Pamela Wise at 409-719-4752.