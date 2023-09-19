Sheriff’s Office identifies woman found dead near International Paper, updates homicide investigation Published 11:24 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is officially working a homicide and asking for the public’s help with any information that could aid the investigation.

Authorities shared that information before noon Tuesday while identifying the victim as 38-year-old Casie Lynn Graves.

“The preliminary autopsy report indicates Ms. Graves was the victim of a homicide,” a Sheriff’s Office release stated.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the community.

“If you have any information related to this incident or believe you have information that may help, please contact Captain Joey Jacobs at 409-883-2612 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous,” the release states.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was called to International Paper at 5:20 p.m. Saturday after a body was discovered at the truck entrance.

The victim, later identified as Graves, was located near the train tracks on the south side.

According to authorities, Graves has ties to Orangefield and Vidor.