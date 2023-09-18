Weather Service details Monday fire concerns, elevated temperatures

Published 5:49 am Monday, September 18, 2023

By Staff Reports

There is an elevated concern that fire weather will materialize Monday afternoon and evening as relative humidity values drop into the upper teens to low 20s for inland locations.

Wind speeds will be a bit lower than Sunday, ranging from 3 to 8 mph with an occasional higher gust, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

A Fire Danger Statement has been posted due to these forecasted elevated fire weather conditions.

Otherwise, expect temperatures above climatological normals to continue Monday.

Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s with lows in the 60s, with the exception of the immediate coastline.

For reference, highs around this time of year are typically in the upper 80s. Due to lighter wind speeds today, a Red Flag Warning was not posted.

