Texas gas prices rise over last week; see what is projected next Published 5:38 am Monday, September 18, 2023

The national average rose slightly over the last week due to continued refinery challenges in the western U.S. that have pulled gas prices up considerably in some states, while one in five states have seen average gasoline prices decline in the last week, according to Patrick De Haan.

The head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said motorists should see prices eventually cooling back off, but if refinery issues continue to develop or linger, especially now with maintenance season and less availably capacity online, the expected decline could be offset.

“In addition, with oil prices now above $91 for the first time in nearly a year, there remains some offset from the rising price of oil thanks to Saudi Arabia and Russia’s war on low oil prices, now in its third month,” De Haan said.

Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 5.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has risen 9.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.53 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.59/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.39/g, a difference of $1.80/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.83/g today.

The national average is down 1 cent per gallon from a month ago and stands 19.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $3.42/g, up 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.40/g.

• San Antonio – $3.49/g, up 26.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.23/g.

• Austin – $3.52/g, up 20.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.31/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

September 18, 2022: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

September 18, 2021: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

September 18, 2020: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

September 18, 2019: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

September 18, 2018: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

September 18, 2017: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

September 18, 2016: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

September 18, 2015: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

September 18, 2014: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)

September 18, 2013: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.49/g)