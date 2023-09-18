“Caring for Your Mental Health” presentation planned at Orange Public Library Published 6:00 am Monday, September 18, 2023

Orange Public Library is continuing its Adulting 101 programs next month with “Caring for Your Mental Health.”

Adulting 101 programs are available every third Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Sept. 19 event features Region 5 Education Service Center experts sharing what’s important to know about your mental health and your role in it.

The program is designed for ages 16 and up.

You do not need a library card to attend, and registration is not required.

The following event planned is “TK Insurance-Health and Life Insurance Basics” set for Oct. 17 and “Ronnie Wood – Automotive Basics” on Nov. 21.

For more information regarding Adulting 101, Orange Public Library is located at 220 5th St. in Orange and may be reached at 409-883-1086.