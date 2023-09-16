Orangefield hosts Woodville Friday night in low-scoring affair Published 12:04 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

1 of 3

ORANGEFIELD — The Orangefield Bobcats lost a tough non-district contest on Friday night to the visiting Woodville Eagles, 19-7.

The Eagles struck paydirt first on the opening drive of the game as quarterback Ralon Williams found receiver Ty’Marion Walker just beyond the defense for a 33-yard scoring strike down the right sideline for a quick 6-0 lead.

Orangefield responded in the second quarter with a 12-play, 53-yard drive that chewed up 6:31 of the game clock as Bobcats running backs pounded the Eagles defense play-after-play.

On second and goal from the 2-yard line, running back Kane Smith plunged into the end zone and put Orangefield ahead, 7-6, following Ty Butler’s kick.

Instead of running out the last 1:31 of the half as most anticipated, Woodville opted to take advantage of the opportunity. On the second play of the drive, Williams dropped back and hit Walker in stride down the sideline for the second touchdown of the night and a 12-7 lead going into halftime.

The Bobcats ground-and-pound offense found yardage hard to come by the whole night as Woodville held the Orangefield offense to just 200 yards for the night, including 151 yards on the ground.

Orangefield started the third quarter with the ball at its own 34-yard line and began methodically moving the ball downfield as running backs Smith, Mason Manning and Fernando Sandoval-Rodriguez each poked holes in the Woodville defense.

On second and 8 from the Eagles 29 yard line, the Eagles defense recovered the Orangefield fumble to halt the drive. Woodville forced three Bobcats turnovers on the night.

Late in the third quarter, Woodville’s offense struck again as Williams once again found Walker for another 24-yard touchdown pass and a 19-7 lead.

Orangefield mounted another serious push for the end zone on its last drive of the game, but turned the ball over on downs at the Eagles 22 yard line with 26 seconds remaining.

Orangefield (1-3) travels to Buna (3-1) next Friday to face the Cougars to open District 10-3A Division I play. Buna defeated Kountze 49-14 on Friday night.

— Written by Tommy Mann Jr.