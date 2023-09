New utility poles lead to weeklong State Highway 87 closures in Orange County Published 1:01 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

Due to preparations for new utility poles, State Highway 87 southbound from State Highway 105 to State Highway 62 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday/Sept. 19 though Friday/ Sept. 22nd.

Closures continue Saturday/Sept. 23 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Monday/Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Traffic will be detoured to FM 105 and then south on SH62/SH73.