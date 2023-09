ADOPT A PET — Easy-going Bud ready for YOUR family Published 12:14 am Friday, September 15, 2023

The first thing you’ll notice about Bud is his sweet smile.

He’s an easy-going dog, who loves humans and other dogs.

Bud is patiently waiting for a family who will love him and give him the life he deserves.

Please consider giving Bud a chance by fostering or adopting him.

Call the City of Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-1056 for more information on Bud.