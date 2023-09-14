The W.H. Stark House invites you to be their guest Sept. 22 Published 12:04 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

The W.H. Stark House invites the community to First Floor Friday Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guests will have the opportunity to view the first floor of the historic home, as well as visit “Brilliant: Cut Glass from The W.H. Stark House” located in the Carriage House. Admission to The W.H. Stark House is free of charge.

“This is a great opportunity to view the House and our latest exhibition in the Carriage House,” said Tabitha Henderson, education and programming manager at The W.H. Stark House. “Miriam Stark’s collection of cut-glass pieces remains among the largest in the southern United States.”

The W.H. Stark House was built from 1893 to 1895.

The Queen Anne style house has many Victorian architectural features including bay windows, a turret and an asymmetrical floor plan, along with three brick chimneys with corbelling work connecting to nine fireplaces.

The historical house was solidly constructed to survive the extreme weather that sometimes occurs in Southeast Texas. The foundation is brick with concrete plaster to offer structural strength and protection from high water.

The exterior walls are 10 inches thick with two layers of diagonal storm sheeting, while the interior double walls are 16 inches thick.

Cypress is the basic material for the structure, due to the damp conditions of the area.

All of the lumber for the framework came from the family-operated Lutcher and Moore Lumber Company, and each board was measured and cut for a precise fit.

At First Floor Friday, the public will have the opportunity to view the first floor of the historic home, which includes the library, music room, dining room and breakfast room/office and the Carriage House for the second-floor cut glass exhibit.

Materials for a self-guided experience are provided for all visitors.

Underwritten by the Stark Foundation, timed tickets are available at the Carriage House on a first-come, first-served basis.

Access to the house entrance and second floor exhibition are by stairs. Please note these spaces are not wheelchair or stroller accessible.

The last entrance is at 1:30 p.m.

The W.H. Stark House is located at 610 Main Avenue in Orange. For more information, visit whstarkhouse.org.