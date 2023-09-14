Police say victim shot, brought to Vidor Market Basket parking lot Published 11:35 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

VIDOR — At approximately 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call of a gunshot victim who pulled into the Market Basket parking lot on Main Street in Vidor.

Upon officers’ arrivals, it was determined the shooting took place at another location and the victim was taken to the parking lot in the 800 block of North Main.

Upon arrival of Acadian Ambulance Service and Orange County ESD No. 1, it was determined the victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower abdomen.

The victim was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is on-going, Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said.