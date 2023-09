PHOTO FEATURE — FCCLA leadership ready to impact Orangefield High Published 12:18 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

The Orangefield High School FCCLA named its officers for the 2023-24 school year.

They include President Maddie Wernig, Vice President Greenlea Oldham, Secretary Phuong Tsan, Historian Lanie Rush, public relations lead Gracie Luker, membership chair Ruthie Landry and event chair Madison KC.

FCCLA stands for Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America.