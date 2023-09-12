Texas Department of Transportation outlines Interstate 10 lane closures this week in Orange County

Published 8:32 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Texas Department of Transportation is warning about Interstate 10 lane closures that begin Tuesday night in Orange County.

According to TxDOT, the outside lane of I-10 eastbound from Simmons Drive to Little Cypress Bayou will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday and again from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

The closures are needed due to bridge work.

Expect possible delays, TxDOT warns.

