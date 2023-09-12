Texas Department of Transportation outlines Interstate 10 lane closures this week in Orange County Published 8:32 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation is warning about Interstate 10 lane closures that begin Tuesday night in Orange County.

According to TxDOT, the outside lane of I-10 eastbound from Simmons Drive to Little Cypress Bayou will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday and again from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

The closures are needed due to bridge work.

Expect possible delays, TxDOT warns.