Orange County Emergency Management: Ground, air assault used to suppress hotspots Published 12:20 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

As of 12:15 p.m. Monday, the Orange County Office of Emergency Management said the Gist Road fire in the area of FM 2802/Texla Road is 40-50 percent contained at 400-500 acres.

Fire crews are continuing a ground and air assault to suppress the hotspots.

The mandatory evacuation was lifted at 1 a.m. Monday.

“Homeowners may return home, but be aware of lingering smoke in the area,” an Emergency Management release indicated. “If you do not live in the area, please avoid it due to heavy fire vehicle traffic.”

Orange County continues to remain under a Burn Ban.

According to Emergency Management officials, containment is not measured of how much fire is extinguished but rather how much of a perimeter line crews established around the fire’s path of spread.