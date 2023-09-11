Country music star, recent Army Reserve enlistee Craig Morgan coming to Orange Published 10:54 am Monday, September 11, 2023

Country music star and recent Army Reserve enlistee Craig Morgan is brining his God, Family, Country headlining concert tour to Orange’s Lutcher Theater on Oct. 15.

Craig Morgan is a country music TV personality, author, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran. He has amassed more than 2 billion career streams and charted more than 25 songs on Billboard with signature hits “Bonfire,” “Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,” “Soldier,” “That’s What I Love About Sunday” and his faith-filled tribute to son Jerry, “The Father, My Son and The Holy Ghost.”

His God, Family, Country (Deluxe Edition) album features “How You Make A Man,” and was released on Veterans Day 2022, the same day he headlined a sold-out show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

Craig received one of country music’s highest honors when he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Prior to becoming a country music star and TV sensation, Morgan served 17 years serving our country in the Army and Army Reserve and in 2023 enlisted in the Army Reserve, continuing his military career.

Morgan remains an avid supporter of America’s military personnel and has made more than 16 overseas trips to perform for our troops.

He is a member of the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame and recipient of the USO Merit Award. In 2018 was awarded the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal, one of the highest awards the Department of the Army can bestow upon a civilian, in recognition of his significant dedication to our military men and women around the world.

God, Family, Country, Craig’s gripping new memoir, released last fall in partnership with Blackstone Publishing.

He details all aspects from his inspiring life, revealing never-before-heard stories including how he worked alongside the CIA as a soldier in Panama, fought sex traffickers as an undercover agent in Thailand.

Find tickets to see Craig on tour at craigmorgan.com and engage with Craig on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.