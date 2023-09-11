Average Texas gas prices fall 1.5 cents in last week. “Fall tends to bring falling gas prices.” Published 12:02 am Monday, September 11, 2023

The national average price of gas hit some road bumps over the last week after starting to decline early in the week.

The second half saw the national average rise as gas prices in the Corn Belt started spiking, pulling the average price in the US along with it, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“And with most of the nation switching back to cheaper winter gasoline on Saturday, we should see more price decreases for most the nation in the weeks ahead, barring further refinery disruptions and hurricane season,” De Haan. “Fall tends to bring falling gas prices, and I’m hoping this year won’t be any different.”

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 7.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 24.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.426 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.89/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.39/g, a difference of $1.50/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79/g today.

The national average is down 3.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $3.40/g, up 2.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.37/g.

• San Antonio – $3.23/g, down 10.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.33/g.

• Austin – $3.31/g, down 8.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.39/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

September 11, 2022: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

September 11, 2021: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

September 11, 2020: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 11, 2019: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

September 11, 2018: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

September 11, 2017: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

September 11, 2016: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

September 11, 2015: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

September 11, 2014: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

September 11, 2013: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)