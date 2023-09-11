Authorities release name of 67-year-old killed Friday in auto-pedestrian crash in Orange County Published 4:31 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

VIDOR — Police have released the name of the man killed in a late-night Friday auto-pedestrian crash along Interstate 10 in Orange County.

According to the Vidor Police Department, the man killed is Frederick Lee Fisher, 67, of Houston

The investigation is on-going.

Police said at approximately 11:12 p.m., Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian at the IH-10 WB 865 exit.

Officers arrived to find an individual who had been struck by a pick up truck on the off-ramp.

Acadian Ambulance Service declared Fisher deceased on the scene.

The driver of the pick-up was not injured.

Justice of the Peace Rodney Price ordered an autopsy.