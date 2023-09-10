Orange County marriage licenses issued: Sept. 5 – Sept. 8, 2023

Published 12:08 am Sunday, September 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

Marriage License Issued from the office of Orange County Clerk Brandy Robertson for the week of Sept. 5, 2023, through Sept. 8, 2023. 

Skyler Michael Mireles and Carly Reese Bunch

Michael Gene Bodin and Candice Michelle Trahan

Riley Kane Harris and Kaylee Nacole Grant

James Edwin Thompson and Margaret Ann Naive

Armando Briones Nunez and Abi Gail Davis

Mitchell Warren Hidalgo and Candice Lynn Schubarth

Rafael Lopez Maldonado and Tracy Lynette Williams

More News

Police say pedestrian struck and killed along off-ramp of Interstate 10 in Orange County

Vape sting leads to citations, seizure of illegal gaming motherboards

Numerous 4th quarter lead changes highlight Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Bridge City showdown

West Orange-Stark’s Week 3 battle with Port Neches-Groves goes into overtime

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar