Orange County marriage licenses issued: Sept. 5 – Sept. 8, 2023
Published 12:08 am Sunday, September 10, 2023
Marriage License Issued from the office of Orange County Clerk Brandy Robertson for the week of Sept. 5, 2023, through Sept. 8, 2023.
Skyler Michael Mireles and Carly Reese Bunch
Michael Gene Bodin and Candice Michelle Trahan
Riley Kane Harris and Kaylee Nacole Grant
James Edwin Thompson and Margaret Ann Naive
Armando Briones Nunez and Abi Gail Davis
Mitchell Warren Hidalgo and Candice Lynn Schubarth
Rafael Lopez Maldonado and Tracy Lynette Williams