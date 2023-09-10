Orange County marriage licenses issued: Sept. 5 – Sept. 8, 2023 Published 12:08 am Sunday, September 10, 2023

Marriage License Issued from the office of Orange County Clerk Brandy Robertson for the week of Sept. 5, 2023, through Sept. 8, 2023.

Skyler Michael Mireles and Carly Reese Bunch

Michael Gene Bodin and Candice Michelle Trahan

Riley Kane Harris and Kaylee Nacole Grant

James Edwin Thompson and Margaret Ann Naive

Armando Briones Nunez and Abi Gail Davis

Mitchell Warren Hidalgo and Candice Lynn Schubarth

Rafael Lopez Maldonado and Tracy Lynette Williams