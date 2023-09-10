Mt. Sinai Baptist plans pastor appreciation service for Rev. John Mark Stevens Published 12:10 am Sunday, September 10, 2023

Mt. Sinai Baptist Church leaders in Orange invite the public to a special celebration next week.

The first appreciation service and celebration for the Rev. John Mark Stevens takes place at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the church, 1113 N. 2nd St.

The Rev. Freddie Brown of New Providence Baptist Church of Lake Charles, La., is delivering the appreciation message.

Also, the Rev. Paul Stevens of the New Covenant Baptist Church of San Antonio is delivering the sermon for the 11 a.m. worship hour.

“The public is welcome to come witness and share in this grand celebration,” church leaders said.