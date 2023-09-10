Mt. Sinai Baptist plans pastor appreciation service for Rev. John Mark Stevens

Published 12:10 am Sunday, September 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Rev. John Mark Stevens is being celebrated at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. (Courtesy photo)

Mt. Sinai Baptist Church leaders in Orange invite the public to a special celebration next week.

The first appreciation service and celebration for the Rev. John Mark Stevens takes place at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the church, 1113 N. 2nd St.

The Rev. Freddie Brown of New Providence Baptist Church of Lake Charles, La., is delivering the appreciation message.

Also, the Rev. Paul Stevens of the New Covenant Baptist Church of San Antonio is delivering the sermon for the 11 a.m. worship hour.

“The public is welcome to come witness and share in this grand celebration,” church leaders said.

More News

Orange County marriage licenses issued: Sept. 5 – Sept. 8, 2023

Police say pedestrian struck and killed along off-ramp of Interstate 10 in Orange County

Vape sting leads to citations, seizure of illegal gaming motherboards

Numerous 4th quarter lead changes highlight Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Bridge City showdown

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar