Police say pedestrian struck and killed along off-ramp of Interstate 10 in Orange County Published 7:38 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

VIDOR — At approximately 11:12 p.m. Friday, the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian at the IH-10 WB 865 exit.

Officers arrived to find an individual who had been struck by a pick-up truck on the off-ramp.

According to Vidor Police, it appears the pedestrian was walking in the roadway.

The victim was declared deceased on scene by Acadian Ambulance Service.

The driver of the pick-up was not injured.

Justice of the Peace Rodney Price has ordered an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family.