Police say pedestrian struck and killed along off-ramp of Interstate 10 in Orange County

Published 7:38 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

VIDOR — At approximately 11:12 p.m. Friday, the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian at the IH-10 WB 865 exit.

Officers arrived to find an individual who had been struck by a pick-up truck on the off-ramp.

According to Vidor Police, it appears the pedestrian was walking in the roadway.

The victim was declared deceased on scene by Acadian Ambulance Service.

The driver of the pick-up was not injured.

Justice of the Peace Rodney Price has ordered an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family.

More BREAKING NEWS

Weather Service updates extreme heat and tropical development concerns Friday morning

Department of Transportation outlines SH 105/Foreman Road construction and lane move on SH 87 southbound

Weather officials outline record-breaking high temperatures for Wednesday

Outlook for the weekend includes oppressive heat, hope for needed rainfall

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar