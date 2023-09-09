KATHIE’S KORNER — Embrace the “funny” clowns in life for more joy Published 12:02 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

It seems like there is a NEW slant on clowns, and I seem to be a minority who likes them and has since my childhood in California, where I was also aiming for laughs (class clown) with my friends and classmates.

There was a man named Joseph Grimaldi, called, “the father of modern clowning,” who in the 1800s began with his clown, Joey, the art of whiteface makeup, big nose and feet, large, smiling lips and colorful clothing.

His whole point and creative planning was meant to be funny. There’s a celebration at a church in London annually for Grimaldi and his work.

I salute him.

Before Grimaldi, there were “court jesters” that kings and royalty used for comedic relief when needed. They were never scary or evil, just comical.

Current movies and TV programs that host scary, evil, killer clowns are “dark humor.” Producers and directors are furthering the fact that fear will attach itself to anything or anyone who receives it.

There are so many different kinds of clowns with lively personalities like Bozo the Clown, and my personal friend, Cornflake, who was a fun, children’s parties entertainer in New Jersey.

Cornflake invited me to go with her to the clown store for supplies, and what a fun, interesting visit that was. There were all these happy masks, noses, feet, bright makeup and baggy clothes for the foolish looks desired.

Cornflake is in heaven and, hopefully, more lively, happy, funny clowns have arrived in New Jersey to take her place and be funny.

Unfortunately, popularity and awareness is down for clowns with the demise of the big, touring circuses, parades and other events where they would add to a friendly, fun time for all.

So, don’t be afraid of clowns and don’t give them a bad word.

Ignore the bad, scary ones and seek out the humorous, with big, smiley faces and funny clothes.

Please share this if you think it will help some “scared” people.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.