Small Business Development Center hosting Small Business Symposium on Tuesday Published 12:04 am Friday, September 8, 2023

PORT ARTHUR — The Small Business Development Center at Lamar State College Port Arthur is hosting the second annual Small Business Symposium.

The event will be held Tuesday at Robert “Bob” Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The LSCPA SBDC coverage area includes the Bridge City, Orange, Vidor, Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches municipalities.

All Southeast Texas small businesses are welcome to register at sbdc.uh.edu/assnfe/ev.asp?ID=14074.

The $30 per person registration fee includes lunch and all breakout sessions. In addition, businesses who provide services to small business owners are also invited to participate as an exhibitor. Call 409-984-6530.

The Symposium includes morning and afternoon breakout sessions with topics including:

Start|Grow|Succeed with the SBDC Orientation

Access to Capital: Funding Your Business – presented by the Small Business Administration

Introductions to QuickBooks Online

Business Plan Basics

Marketing for Small Businesses

Social Media Marketing

UH APEX Accelerator – Government Certification Programs A-Z

Tax Information for Small Business

Unsolicited Feedback: Expectations & Communication

An exhibitor area will be open throughout the day showcasing businesses that provide products and/or services to small businesses.

“It’s an opportunity to find resources and assist you in developing business to business relationships,” said Dana Espinal, SBDC executive director.

The U.S. Small Business Administration will also conduct Lender Training in the morning and host a Meet the Lender session for entrepreneurs from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The Meet the Lender session matches businesses with potential lenders by industry type, age of business, location and financial need.

“We are excited to host this event to help local, small businesses develop their skills and grow their business at an affordable cost,” Espinal said.

“I’ve been approached by several small business owners that have indicated it is hard for me to attend all the different trainings and workshops throughout the year. It would be great to have maybe a half day or full day of trainings and get trained-up to see what I need more of, then schedule those trainings.”

Local, small business owners and managers are invited to attend the symposium for a half-day or all-day sessions. Organizations that serve small businesses such as lenders, service companies and office supply companies are welcome to attend as exhibitors.

The SBDC thanked presenting sponsor Motiva Enterprises and training sponsor Golden Pass LNG for continued support.