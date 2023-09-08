National Weather Service details risk of severe weather Friday

Published 7:59 am Friday, September 8, 2023

By Staff Reports

An upper level disturbance will move across the region today bringing a slight risk of severe weather Friday afternoon and early evening.

Damaging winds and quarter size hail are possible with some of these storms along with frequent lightning.

Storms will come to an end through the evening.
A heat advisory is in effect again Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The increasing cloud cover and thunderstorms is expected to drop heat indices below advisory criteria earlier than usual.

