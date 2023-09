Mason Houghton celebrated as Orangefield Student of the Month Published 11:02 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club named Mason Houghton the Orangefield September Student of the Month.

Houghton is ranked 12th out of 116 seniors and has a 4.44 GPA.

He plans to attend LSUA for a degree in sports medicine.