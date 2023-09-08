Lamar State College Orange celebrates record graduation numbers Published 12:18 am Friday, September 8, 2023

Lamar State College Orange announced a record number of 763 degrees and certificates were awarded during the 2022-23 academic year.

This represents a 20 percent increase in the number of degrees and certificates awarded from the 2021-2022 academic year.

The previous record was set in the 2019-20 academic year when a total of 665 degrees and certificates were conferred.

“I’m so proud of our students and their accomplishments here at LSCO,” President Tom Johnson said. “These figures represent an increasing number of lives that are being changed. They represent proof that Orange County and our surrounding communities are filled with talented graduates who are well- prepared to enter the workforce or transfer to a university.”

With 75 percent or more first-generation graduates completing their certificates and degrees over the past several years, LSCO’s record-breaking graduation numbers can be attributed to LSCO’s relentless commitment to student success.

From comprehensive academic support services to alternative methods of course delivery online, Lamar State College Orange has prioritized providing the support and resources necessary for students to excel academically.

Dr. Wendy Elmore, provost and executive vice president, said the faculty and staff share so much of this accomplishment with the students and their families.

“From classroom lectures and late-night tutoring sessions to mentorships and collaborative projects, our faculty and staff have been instrumental in nurturing the academic growth and success of our students,” Elmore said.

Registration is available. The next fall session begins Oct. 23.