West Orange-Cove Consolidated ISD monitoring threats toward West Orange-Stark Middle School

Published 12:18 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

The West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District shared safety concerns for West Orange-Stark Middle School.

“We want to keep you informed that we have been made aware of threats made on social media,” the district announce.

“Please rest assured that we take this matter seriously, and our top priority is the safety and security of our students and staff.”

District officials said they would have the appropriate security measures on campus to ensure the safety of students and staff.

West Orange-Cove Consolidated ISD leaders said they would “actively monitor the situation.”

The release was shared publicly by the district on social media Wednesday evening.

