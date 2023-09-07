Police investigate “serious and credible” threat made against West Orange faculty

Published 6:25 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

The City of Orange Police Department Criminal Investigations Division was notified of a threat made Wednesday evening via Instagram toward members of the West Orange ISD faculty.

The Criminal Investigation Division deemed the threat serious and credible.

The division immediately utilized investigators to begin the investigation into the threat.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify and locate a juvenile suspect.

The juvenile suspect was later taken into custody and brought to Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center in Jefferson County.

This alleged threat continues to be under investigation by the detective division of the Orange Police Department.

If anyone has information about this crime, call Orange Police at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

You can also visit 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

More News

Dedicated youth coach Michael Searles shares role in major player diagnosis

Lamar State College Orange celebrates record graduation numbers

Small Business Development Center hosting Small Business Symposium on Tuesday

Early morning crash in Louisiana claims the life of 2 Southeast Texas residents 

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar