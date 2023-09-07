Police investigate “serious and credible” threat made against West Orange faculty Published 6:25 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

The City of Orange Police Department Criminal Investigations Division was notified of a threat made Wednesday evening via Instagram toward members of the West Orange ISD faculty.

The Criminal Investigation Division deemed the threat serious and credible.

The division immediately utilized investigators to begin the investigation into the threat.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify and locate a juvenile suspect.

The juvenile suspect was later taken into custody and brought to Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center in Jefferson County.

This alleged threat continues to be under investigation by the detective division of the Orange Police Department.

If anyone has information about this crime, call Orange Police at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

You can also visit 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.