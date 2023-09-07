Early morning crash in Louisiana claims the lives of 2 Southeast Texas residents Published 8:31 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 384 (Big Lake Road) and West Tank Farm Road in Calcasieu Parish.

Police said the crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Jose Samaniego and 28-year-old Cesar Samaniego, each of Port Arthur.

The initial investigation revealed a 2015 Kenworth 18-wheeler driven by 47-year-old Albert Joseph Espree of Beaumont was traveling east on West Tank Farm Road and approaching the intersection of Louisiana 384.

At the same time, the driver of a 2021 Honda Civic was traveling south of Louisiana 384 and approaching the intersection of West Tank Farm Road.

Police said Espree failed to yield at the stop sign and traveled into the path of the Honda. The impact caused both vehicles to travel off the roadway.

Jose Samaniego, the front seat passenger, was properly restrained and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cesar Samaniego, the rear seat passenger, was not restrained and sustained serious injuries. He was taken to a Lake Charles hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Honda and the drive of the 18-wheeler, were both properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.