Stark Museum of Art calling for College Juried Art entries Published 12:06 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Calling all artistic college students in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. You are invited to submit original works of art for the Stark Museum of Art Second Annual College Juried Art Exhibition.

Three awards will be selected by the staff juror and one award selected by the public.

The deadline for entries is Oct. 15.

Stark Director of Education Jennifer Dickinson said the museum exhibition offers a unique opportunity for regional college students to exhibit artwork in a museum setting.

“Any college student who creates artwork, whether traditional media, dark room or digital photography, or digital media is encouraged to submit an entry,” Dickinson said. “This year we have increased the maximum entry size and transitioned to a digital entry process. We hope these improvements enhance the experience for our college artists.”

The exhibition will be held Nov. 4 through Dec. 21 in the Community Art Gallery at the Stark Museum of Art.

The exhibition is open to all students enrolled in a college or university located in Orange County, Jefferson County or Calcasieu Parish.

Awards include Best of Show with a $300 gift certificate for art supplies, along with two Honorable Mention Awards for a $100 gift certificate for art supplies.

For information about the Stark Museum of Art Second Annual College Juried Art Exhibition or to submit an entry, visit starkmuseum.org.

The Stark Museum of Art is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free of charge thanks to the generous underwriting of the Nelda C. and H.J. Lutcher Stark Foundation.

Stark Museum of Art is located at 712 Green Avenue in Orange.