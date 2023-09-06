Interstate 10 closing through parts of Orange County on Saturday

Published 4:46 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

Motorists traveling through Orange County via Interstate 10 on Saturday need to be aware of road closures.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, I-10 eastbound from the Woodlark exit to SH 87 and I-10 westbound from SH 87 to FM 3247 will be closed from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday.

State officials said the closure is needed to install overhead signs.

Traffic will be diverted to the frontage roads.

Expect delays, according to TxDOT.

