Interstate 10 closing through parts of Orange County on Saturday Published 4:46 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Motorists traveling through Orange County via Interstate 10 on Saturday need to be aware of road closures.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, I-10 eastbound from the Woodlark exit to SH 87 and I-10 westbound from SH 87 to FM 3247 will be closed from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday.

State officials said the closure is needed to install overhead signs.

Traffic will be diverted to the frontage roads.

Expect delays, according to TxDOT.