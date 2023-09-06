Heat hazard criteria, severe weather concerns exist for Orange County Published 8:48 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Those in and Orange already know, but hot conditions have returned with heat hazards today.

According to the National Weather Service, there is decent confidence that heat hazard criteria will be met again Thursday and Friday.

“While there is some scattered chances of precipitation, it does not appear to be a drought buster pattern,” weather watchers shared.

“That said, there is also a marginal risk for severe weather across portions of the Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana as shown in the briefing packet attached.”