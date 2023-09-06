Heat hazard criteria, severe weather concerns exist for Orange County

Published 8:48 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

Those in and Orange already know, but hot conditions have returned with heat hazards today.

According to the National Weather Service, there is decent confidence that heat hazard criteria will be met again Thursday and Friday.

“While there is some scattered chances of precipitation, it does not appear to be a drought buster pattern,” weather watchers shared.

“That said, there is also a marginal risk for severe weather across portions of the Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana as shown in the briefing packet attached.”

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

More News

3rd Annual Orangetober Festival plans pack in the fun; see all the details

Stark Museum of Art calling for College Juried Art entries

Depot Day planning expanded fun for all; see how to get involved

MASTER GARDENER — Dire straits crisis demands urgent action

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar