Depot Day planning expanded fun for all; see how to get involved

Published 12:04 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

Depot Day attendees line up for a train ride in 2023. (Randy Strong/Special to The Orange Leader)

The next board meeting of the Friends of the Orange Depot will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Orange Train Depot Museum, 1210 Green Avenue.

The meeting day is Sept. 14.
Exciting fall and winter projects will be discussed, organizers said.

Next year’s Depot Day will be expanded, with more rides, music, celebrities and fun for all as the community celebrates the tenth anniversary.

As usual, anyone who would like to volunteer is welcome at the meeting.

Refreshments will be served starting at 5 p.m.

For questions or rental information, call 409-330-1576.

