3rd Annual Orangetober Festival plans pack in the fun; see all the details

Published 9:58 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

Plenty of food, drink and fellowship are part of the fun each year at Orangetober. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)

City of Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau team members are hosting local residents and visitors at the 3rd Annual Orangetober Festival next month.

This year’s event takes place October 6-8 at the Riverside Pavilion at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange.

“The Orangetober Festival is sure to provide fun for the entire family with a great variety of events and activities,” organizers said. “The Pumpkin Village will feature more than 10,000 pumpkins and gourds along with photo opportunities for the entire family.”

Wendy Holmes, Covyn Richardson, 2, Catalunya Richardson, Kavyx Richardson, 3,Landon Holmes, 6, join in on the fun at Orangetober in 2022. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)

Day 1 of the Orangetober Festival kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday/Oct. 6 and includes tours of the Pumpkin Village, kids’ activities, food vendors, craft beer and the featured film Halloweentown beginning at 7:30 pm.

Day 2 of the Orangetober Festival starts with the Big Pumpkin Run hosted by 3 Bros Running Company at 7:30 a.m. Saturday/Oct. 7.

The festival gates open at 10 a.m. Visitors can enjoy tours of the Pumpkin Village, a vendor market, Gumbo Cook-Off, kids’ activities, food vendors, craft beer, live entertainment on the Riverside Pavilion stage, Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest, Cornhole Tournament and more.

Live entertainment includes Jody Bartula & the Barflies, JT Reserve, Big Jordan and headline Cody Canada & the Departed.

Day 3 of Orangetober Festival begins at 10 a.m. Sunday/Oct. 8 and includes tours of the Pumpkin Village, kids’ activities, food vendors and craft beer.

Beginning at 2 p.m., families, businesses and individuals are encouraged to bring pumpkins home for decorating, carving or eating purposes.

Please note, pumpkins will not be moved, claimed or taken off-site prior to 2 p.m.

Organizers stress no dogs, no pets and no coolers are allowed at the City of Orange Boat Ramp or Riverside Pavilion.

For additional information, please contact Explore Orange at 409-883-1011.

