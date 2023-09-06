3rd Annual Orangetober Festival plans pack in the fun; see all the details Published 9:58 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

City of Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau team members are hosting local residents and visitors at the 3rd Annual Orangetober Festival next month.

This year’s event takes place October 6-8 at the Riverside Pavilion at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange.

“The Orangetober Festival is sure to provide fun for the entire family with a great variety of events and activities,” organizers said. “The Pumpkin Village will feature more than 10,000 pumpkins and gourds along with photo opportunities for the entire family.”

Day 1 of the Orangetober Festival kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday/Oct. 6 and includes tours of the Pumpkin Village, kids’ activities, food vendors, craft beer and the featured film Halloweentown beginning at 7:30 pm.

Day 2 of the Orangetober Festival starts with the Big Pumpkin Run hosted by 3 Bros Running Company at 7:30 a.m. Saturday/Oct. 7.

The festival gates open at 10 a.m. Visitors can enjoy tours of the Pumpkin Village, a vendor market, Gumbo Cook-Off, kids’ activities, food vendors, craft beer, live entertainment on the Riverside Pavilion stage, Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest, Cornhole Tournament and more.

Live entertainment includes Jody Bartula & the Barflies, JT Reserve, Big Jordan and headline Cody Canada & the Departed.

Day 3 of Orangetober Festival begins at 10 a.m. Sunday/Oct. 8 and includes tours of the Pumpkin Village, kids’ activities, food vendors and craft beer.

Beginning at 2 p.m., families, businesses and individuals are encouraged to bring pumpkins home for decorating, carving or eating purposes.

Please note, pumpkins will not be moved, claimed or taken off-site prior to 2 p.m.

Organizers stress no dogs, no pets and no coolers are allowed at the City of Orange Boat Ramp or Riverside Pavilion.

For additional information, please contact Explore Orange at 409-883-1011.