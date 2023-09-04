Unidentified driver dies in fiery area crash Published 6:49 am Monday, September 4, 2023

Lake Charles, La, – On Sunday, shortly before 4 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 384 just south of A. Granger Road in Calcasieu Parish.

The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver.

The initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2008 Nissan Maxima was traveling south on LA 384.

For reasons unknown, the Nissan traveled off the left side of the roadway.

After leaving the roadway, the Nissan traveled through a ditch and struck a large utility pole.

The Nissan became engulfed in flames as a result of the crash.

The unidentified driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Positive identification for the driver is pending.

Seat belt usage is unknown due to the extent of damage to the Nissan.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.