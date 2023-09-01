Orangefield high schoolers get serious about employability

Published 6:44 am Friday, September 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

Orangefield students in principles of education and training pose for a picture with instructor Kimberly Spears and Austin Brinkley of Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas.

ORANGEFIELD — High school students in Orangefield are getting an extensive education on being a professional in the real world.

Kimberly Spears’ principles of education and training classes are studying employability skills.

Additionally, Austin Brinkley from Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas came to share interview tips and best practices.

The class has been covering communication skills, identifying and implementing problem-solving techniques and identifying conflict-management skills.

Part of the instruction includes describing productive work habits such as being organized, managing time and taking initiative.

Demonstrating professionalism, including appropriate attire expected of professionals in educational settings, and identifying effective work ethic practices are stressed.

