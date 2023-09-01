Orange County marriage licenses issued: Aug. 25 – Sept. 1, 2023
Published 6:07 pm Friday, September 1, 2023
Marriage License Issued from the office of Orange County Clerk Brandy Robertson for the week of Aug. 25, 2023, through Sept. 1, 2023.
Alex Cade Hebert and Julia Marie Odom
Kirk Brian Mullins II and Laysha Mashael Wilson
Thomas Kimball Ledoux and Ally Marie Mckay
Eric Austin Juell and Aunchelle Denee Nicole Mckinney
Muhammad Irshad and Karen Lanette Duplechain
Derek Ryan Gray and Misti Lee Coleman
Brett Hughes Birzer and Danielle Summer Williamson
Shawn Key Mckay and Raegan Jayde Mcadams
Joseph William Smith and Amberlee Nichole Martin
John Thomas Turner and Theresa Kay Winters
Marcus Jubar Ross and Raquel Shanta Hughes