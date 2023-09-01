Orange County marriage licenses issued: Aug. 25 – Sept. 1, 2023 Published 6:07 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

Marriage License Issued from the office of Orange County Clerk Brandy Robertson for the week of Aug. 25, 2023, through Sept. 1, 2023.

Alex Cade Hebert and Julia Marie Odom

Kirk Brian Mullins II and Laysha Mashael Wilson

Thomas Kimball Ledoux and Ally Marie Mckay

Eric Austin Juell and Aunchelle Denee Nicole Mckinney

Muhammad Irshad and Karen Lanette Duplechain

Derek Ryan Gray and Misti Lee Coleman

Brett Hughes Birzer and Danielle Summer Williamson

Shawn Key Mckay and Raegan Jayde Mcadams

Joseph William Smith and Amberlee Nichole Martin

John Thomas Turner and Theresa Kay Winters

Marcus Jubar Ross and Raquel Shanta Hughes