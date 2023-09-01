ADOPT A PET — Sit back and relax while watching Starsky and Hutch Published 11:02 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

WEST ORANGE — Meet Starsky and Hutch.

They are two young male pitt-mix pups that were found roaming at Porky’s in West Orange.

They are so sweet and are learning to walk on a leash. To view pictures of Starsky doing his alligator roll around the leash, see the West Orange Texas Animal Shelter Facebook page.

They are a little shy but are ready for a loving family.

Consider adopting or fostering one or both of them.

Call the shelter at 409-883-3468 for more information.