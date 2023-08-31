Gift of Life celebrating volunteers who made impact in Orange, across Southeast Texas Published 12:04 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

Nearly 100 volunteers will be recognized for their commitment to Gift of Life Men’s Health and Prostate Cancer Program initiatives during a special Volunteer Recognition & Appreciation Dinner on Thursday at the Art Museum of Southeast Texas.

This summer, Gift of Life volunteers gave of their time and medical expertise to provide a “successful summer of screenings” for more than 500 Southeast Texas medically underserved men who participated in the organization’s free healthcare events.

Hundreds of staff and volunteer hours were dedicated to the deliverance of care that included comprehensive lab draws and results for PSA (prostate-specific antigen) tests, primary care and HIV/HEP C screenings in addition to blood pressure and pulse oxygen levels.

This also included on-site physician consultations at locations in Orange, Beaumont, Kountze and Port Arthur.

Many of the clients had abnormal test results requiring navigation for follow-up care to local physicians and clinics with coordination provided by Gift of Life Medical Director, Dr. Gwendolyn Lavalais.

“A tremendous amount of volunteer hours and resources were donated to help Gift of Life advance the health and wellness of medically underserved Southeast Texas men,” said Gift of Life Executive Director Norma Sampson.

“We are honored by the dedicated service and compassion of Gift of Life’s Men’s Health Advisory Council members who provided management along with resources and volunteers for the screenings. Gift of Life is deeply grateful to the Council and the many teams of volunteers who went the extra mile to provide Southeast Texas men with the gift of health, hope and healing.”

Representatives serving on the Council include Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas Cancer Network, Baptist Internal Medicine Residency Program, Dauphin Women’s Center, Julie and Ben Rogers Cancer Institute, the City of Port Arthur Health Department and Primary Care, Cardiovascular Foundation of Southeast Texas and the Hardin County Health Departments.

Since 2000, Gift of Life has made available nearly 11,500 free prostate cancer screenings and helped extend the lives of 77 men diagnosed with prostate cancer and navigated through treatment.

For information, call Gift of Life at 409-833-3663 or visit giftoflifebmt.org.